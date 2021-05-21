Frequently Asked Questions
- How’d the regular season go?
- What’s this about a play-in game?
- What were the biggest keys to the Wizards’ turnaround?
- So, the Westbrook-for-Wall trade was a good one?
- What about the Wizards’ most recent first-round draft pick?
- Who are some other Wizards to know?
How’d the regular season go?
It was one of the wildest rides to a 34-38 finish imaginable, a roller-coaster of emotions for even the most hardened fans. The Wizards were 3-8 when a coronavirus outbreak among the team led to the postponement of its next six games. As the injuries and losses piled up, Washington’s playoff odds were just 0.4 percent on March 25. Two weeks later, the Wizards fell a season-low 15 games under .500.
And then … Washington started stringing together wins. The Wizards went 17-6 over the remainder of the regular season, including an eight-game run that equaled the longest winning streak in franchise history. Bradley Beal, who was named an All-Star Game starter for the first time, led the NBA in scoring for much of the season, finishing second to Stephen Curry with a career-best 31.3 points per game. Russell Westbrook, acquired in a blockbuster trade before the season for John Wall, averaged a triple-double (22.2 points, 11.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists) for the fourth time in his career and broke Oscar Robertson’s 47-year-old record for triple-doubles with his 182nd earlier this month.
“Resiliency,” Westbrook told TNT’s “Inside the NBA” of what he learned about his new team after finishing with 18 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds in Thursday’s 142-115 blowout at Capital One Arena. “We’ve got a lot of guys in this locker room, we’ve been through so much — covid, injuries — but we stuck with it.”
What’s this about a play-in game?
The NBA held a mini tournament in both the Eastern and Western Conferences to determine the seventh and eighth seeds in the playoff field. As the eighth-place finisher in the Eastern Conference during the regular season, the Wizards played seventh-place Boston on Tuesday, with the winner (the Celtics) cementing the seventh seed and a first-round date with the second-seeded Brooklyn Nets. The Wizards had a second chance to clinch a playoff spot by beating the winner of Tuesday’s game between ninth-place Indiana and 10th-place Charlotte, and this time, they took care of business. It’s unclear if the play-in tournament will return next year, but it was fun.
What were the biggest keys to the Wizards’ turnaround?
Westbrook got healthy, for one. The 32-year-old revealed in May that the injury that hampered him early in the season, when he regularly sat out the second game of back-to-backs, was a torn quadriceps. Westbrook had 14 triple-doubles in April, the most in a single month in NBA history, and seven more in Washington’s nine May games.
The addition of center Daniel Gafford, in a trade deadline deal with the Chicago Bulls that didn’t seem significant at the time, was perhaps an even bigger contributor to Washington’s success down the stretch. The 6-foot-10 third-year pro, who finds dunking therapeutic, averaged 10.1 points and 5.6 rebounds over the rest of the season and gave the Wizards the rim protector they’d been lacking for years. Gafford had another huge night Thursday, with 15 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks in 22 minutes off the bench.
So, the Westbrook-for-Wall trade was a good one?
No matter how they fare against the Sixers, the Wizards are the deal’s early winners. Wall started strong and led the Rockets to a blowout win in his first game against his former team in January, but the No. 1 overall pick by the Wizards in 2010 suffered a season-ending hamstring injury in April and Houston stumbled to the worst record in the league after James Harden forced a trade to Brooklyn.
What about the Wizards’ most recent first-round draft pick?
Deni Avdija was averaging 6.3 points and 4.9 rebounds per game before suffering a hairline fracture in his fibula in April. He joined center Thomas Bryant, who suffered a partial ACL tear in January, on Washington’s season-ending injury list.
Who are some other Wizards to know?
Merlin, Hermione Granger, Lady Galadr — oh, Wizards, not wizards. Rui Hachimura (13.8 points, 5.5 rebounds) has had a solid second season, while Davis Bertans, one of the only high-volume long-range shooters on a team that averages the third-fewest three-pointers made per game, has taken a step back after his career year netted him a five-year, $80 million deal. Few players can match the hustle and toughness of Wizards point guard Raul Neto, while backup point guard Ish Smith is returning to the postseason with his fifth different team. Center Robin Lopez, a fan of Wizards and wizards, has an unorthodox but extremely effective hook shot. Lopez, Gafford and former Maryland standout Alex Len give Coach Scott Brooks a trio of big men to rotate in the paint.
Scott Brooks is still the coach?
Yep. He’s in the final year of his five-year deal and still looking for his second playoff series win in Washington. It’s unclear what type of performance it will take against the Sixers for Brooks, who spent the first two years of his NBA career in Philadelphia and has some great stories from his two months living with Charles Barkley in the fall of 1988, to be back next season.
Has his team learned to play defense yet?
The Wizards are allowing a league-most 118.5 points per game this season, but they’re 20th in defensive efficiency (112.3 points allowed per 100 possessions), which is an improvement over last season when they ranked 29th. Washington was markedly better on the defensive end during the second half of the season, ranking 10th in defensive efficiency since the all-star break.
Tell me about Philadelphia.
After being swept in the first round of the playoffs last year, the Sixers hired former Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers to replace Brett Brown. Behind the league’s second-best defense, Philadelphia went 49-23 to claim the top seed in the Eastern Conference. Center Joel Embiid is an MVP finalist averaging 28.5 points and 10.6 rebounds per game and has a bit of a history with Westbrook. Tobias Harris (19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds) is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, while all-star guard Ben Simmons is an elite defender capable of a triple-double on any night.
How’d Washington fare against the Sixers this season?
The Wizards went 0-3 against Philadelphia, including a 113-107 loss in the season opener and a 141-136 loss two weeks later, in which Beal tied Gilbert Arenas’s single-game scoring record with 60 points. The Sixers blew out Washington, 127-101, on March 12. Embiid averaged 33.5 points in the first two games and had 23 points when he left the third game in the second half with a leg injury.
Is there any hope for a Wizards upset?
Despite going winless against the Sixers, the Wizards proved they can play with — and beat — the league’s best during the regular season. They went 2-1 against the Nets, including a crazy 149-146 win at Capital One Arena in late January when they scored eight points in the final 8.1 seconds. Washington won on the road against the Lakers, swept the Utah Jazz and knocked off the Suns at home. According to Elias Sports, Washington is the sixth team since 1984 to make the playoffs after being at least 15 games under .500 at some point during the regular season. None of the previous five teams advanced past the first round.
When was the last time these teams met in the playoffs?
It’s been a minute. Philadelphia defeated Washington in a best-of-five first-round series that went the distance in 1986. The season before, the Sixers eliminated the Bullets in four games in Barkley’s rookie year. Washington also lost a first-round series to Philadelphia in 1980. The Bullets won the teams’ first two playoff matchups, defeating the Sixers in the 1971 conference semifinals and again in the 1978 conference finals en route to their only NBA title.
Game 1 is Sunday. What about the rest of the series?
Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Wednesday in Philadelphia at 7 p.m., followed by Games 3 and 4 on Saturday and Monday at Capital One Arena. Games 4, 5, and 6 (if necessary) are June 2, June 4 and June 6.
Are fans allowed at games?
Capacity at Capital One Arena increased capacity from 10 percent to 25 percent last week, allowing up to 5,000 fans per game. Full capacity will be permitted as of June 11.
“That had to be the loudest 5,000 fans in an arena that I’ve ever heard,” Brooks said after Thursday’s win.
