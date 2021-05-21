Despite going winless against the Sixers, the Wizards proved they can play with — and beat — the league’s best during the regular season. They went 2-1 against the Nets, including a crazy 149-146 win at Capital One Arena in late January when they scored eight points in the final 8.1 seconds. Washington won on the road against the Lakers, swept the Utah Jazz and knocked off the Suns at home. According to Elias Sports, Washington is the sixth team since 1984 to make the playoffs after being at least 15 games under .500 at some point during the regular season. None of the previous five teams advanced past the first round.