The Terps routinely land atop the Big Ten and make runs through the postseason. The 2017 team is the only group that has won the national championship during Tillman’s 11-year tenure, but this year’s squad could be poised for a breakthrough. The Terps (13-0) are the only undefeated team in the tournament, and they stormed past Vermont in the first round. All but two of Maryland’s wins this season have been by four goals or more. As the Terps cruised through the regular season, dispatching one Big Ten opponent after another, the hope that they could chase a national title only intensified.