“[Doncic has] seen virtually every coverage known to mankind,” Carlisle said. “He’s obviously very good against switches. He mixed up the step-backs and the drives. He’s got to keep giving them a different dose of looks. He’s a very unique player for a 22-year-old: the level of poise that he has, his ability to slow down the game and to see what’s going on, even when the [shot] clock is at six or seven seconds. He was great tonight.”