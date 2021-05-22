Zimmerman launched a 1-1 slider from reliever Adam Plutko 436 feet over the center field wall for a three-run shot, his fifth of the year, that put the Nationals ahead to stay 9-6. Washington (19-23), which got a rough start from left-hander Jon Lester, won its second in a row and prevailed for the third time in four games behind an offensive uprising that included 15 hits and Josh Harrison’s first grand slam.
The rally began in the third inning when, with his team trailing 6-1, Harrison deposited Orioles starter Bruce Zimmermann’s 2-2 change-up over the wall in center. Harrison homered for the fourth time this season and increased his RBI total to 18.
The Nationals tied it at 6 in the fourth on shortstop Trea Turner’s double that scored Andrew Stevenson, who had pinch-hit for Lester. Juan Soto followed Turner with a single, and Zimmerman delivered moments later.
The Orioles (17-28) got within 9-7 on Anthony Santander’s solo homer in the fifth. Washington then tacked on three runs in the sixth, a rally that featured Zimmerman’s record-setting run not long after he legged out an infield single.
The Orioles scored twice against reliever Will Harris in the eighth to make it 12-9. Daniel Hudson replaced Harris and struck out DJ Stewart, got Freddy Galvis to pop out and fanned Trey Mancini to end the inning and pick up the win. Closer Brad Hand, the Nationals’ fifth reliever of the game, worked a perfect ninth for his sixth save in eight opportunities.
Ryan Mountcastle hit the first grand slam of his career in the Orioles’ five-run first inning, and they got to Lester again in the third on Pedro Severino’s RBI single, which made it 6-1. Lester lasted four innings and gave up six runs, all earned.
It was the second straight spotty outing for Lester, 37, who has surrendered 11 earned runs over his past 9⅓ innings, a troubling trend given the promise with which the three-time World Series champion began his 16th season in the big leagues.
In his first three starts, Lester allowed four runs across 16 innings on the heels of parathyroid surgery during spring training to help alleviate fatigue associated with high blood calcium levels. The ailment initially surfaced when Lester often tired after the sixth or even the fifth inning when he was with the Chicago Cubs several seasons ago.
A meeting with an endocrinologist over the winter yielded a diagnosis of hyperparathyroidism, leading to a corrective procedure. In the time since, Lester’s elevated energy levels have allowed him to work out with far more vigor.
“We got him back as soon as we possibly could, and he’s just now getting back on his feet,” Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said before the game. “He’s got a lot more energy, feels good, so that’s great. I’m assuming that he’ll start getting better and better, and he can get through that six-plus innings.”
While the Nationals’ rotation continues to fall into place health-wise — Stephen Strasburg started Friday for the first time in more than a month — a key part of the outfield remains in flux: Center fielder Victor Robles, Martinez said, is day-to-day with a sprained ankle. He missed his third consecutive game Saturday, with Harrison filling in after Stevenson did so in Friday night’s 4-2 win. The versatile Harrison played center field for the first time this season after starting at second base Friday.
More from The Post: