While the Nationals’ rotation continues to fall into place health-wise — Stephen Strasburg started Friday for the first time in more than a month — a key part of the outfield remains in flux: Center fielder Victor Robles, Martinez said, is day-to-day with a sprained ankle. He missed his third consecutive game Saturday, with Harrison filling in after Stevenson did so in Friday night’s 4-2 win. The versatile Harrison played center field for the first time this season after starting at second base Friday.