That became his second straight birdie. He had another on No. 6, from 17 feet. He had another on the par-5 No. 7 after reaching that green in two, and when he had trouble on No. 9, needing to get up-and-down from a bunker, he had a rake in his hand, did some raking, addressed the ball and produced something near-magical, an obedient beauty that rolled still at four feet. By the end of No. 10, he had visited a good bit of sand while avoiding the misadventures that have helped backlight his career.