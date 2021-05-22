The Capitals find themselves on the brink of another first-round playoff exit, which would be their third in as many years after they claimed their first Stanley Cup title in 2018. To keep its season alive, Washington will need a drastic turnaround from Friday night’s lifeless showing, when they produced just 20 shots, went 1 for 7 on the power play and were a step behind the speedy Bruins from the outset in a 4-1 loss.