Breaking: The Washington Capitals have been eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs after falling to the Boston Bruins in Game 5.

The Capitals took Game 1 of the best-of-seven, first-round series against the Bruins but then lost four straight, including Sunday’s defeat at Capital One Arena. It was the third straight year that Washington, which won the Stanley Cup in 2018, lost in the first round.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.