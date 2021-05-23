It’s lazy to say that kind of thing seems so Caps — so, so Caps — even when it feels exactly like that. In the third, trailing by two, Lars Eller looked as if he scored a momentum-changing goal on the power play. Instead, it was waved off because the officials deemed that Evgeny Kuznetsov had interfered with goalie Tuukka Rask — ensuring that Kuznetsov’s name would be called at least once in this series. (Whether he made a greater impact missing the first two games while on the covid-19 restricted list or when he played the last three — that’s debatable.)