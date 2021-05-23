The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Appling is considered “armed and dangerous,” police said.
A 2010 McDonald’s all-American who went to play four years at Michigan State, Appling finished his Spartans career third all-time in starts, fourth in games played, seventh in free throws made, eighth in steals and ninth in assists. He was a second-team All-Big Ten honoree in 2013, after a junior season in which he led MSU in points and assists.
Appling went undrafted in 2014 before playing in the NBA’s developmental league. He had a brief stint in 2016 with the Orlando Magic and last played professionally in Italy 2019.
In 2017, Appling was sentenced to a year in jail for carrying a concealed weapon and resisting police in Wayne County, Mich. His plea agreement included the dismissal by prosecutors of two other cases against him, per the Detroit Free Press.
Appling, a Detroit native, was sentenced to 18 months probation in December after police in Macomb County, Mich., said they found 19 grams of heroin in his car. He was also accused of driving without a license.
Detroit police said Saturday that anyone with knowledge of Appling’s whereabouts should call their homicide unit or Crime Stoppers.
