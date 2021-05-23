Ranson also recruited five-star center Diamond Stone, Eric Ayala, Darryl Morsell, Justin Jackson and James Graham III, according to 247 Sports’ recruiting database.
“He’s really kind of separated himself as a great recruiter, especially in the last few years,” Turgeon said of Ranson during the 2020-21 season. “Some of the best players we’ve signed, Bino’s been involved.”
DePaul, which went 5-14 during the 2020-21 season, hired Tony Stubblefield last months as its new head coach, and Ranson is the third assistant to join the Blue Demons’ new staff. DePaul hasn’t made it to the NCAA tournament since 2004. 247 Sports first reported Sunday evening that Ranson could be leaving Maryland for a job at DePaul.
Turgeon now must fill the vacancy late in the hiring cycle. Losing Ranson’s recruiting ability makes the hire even more critical, particularly given the wealth of talent that comes out of the D.C. and Baltimore region.
Turgeon has already filled one vacancy on his staff after DeAndre Haynes left for a job at Marquette under first-year Golden Eagles head coach Shaka Smart. Haynes, a Detroit native, had only been with the program for two years. Turgeon hired Danny Manning, the former Wake Forest head coach and a teammate of Turgeon’s at Kansas, to fill that role. Matt Brady is the only assistant remaining from last season’s staff.
Turgeon, who will be entering his 11th season as Maryland’s coach, signed a contract extension this offseason. The structure of his new deal incentivizes runs in the NCAA tournament, particularly to the Sweet 16 and beyond, as well as conference titles. If Turgeon’s team reaches those benchmarks, he gains greater stability through automatic extensions and buyout increases.
The Terps are projected to be a top-15 team next season, but Turgeon is still waiting for Ayala and Aaron Wiggins to decide whether they will return for their senior seasons or keep their names in the NBA draft.