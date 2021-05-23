After wiping out a 12-9 deficit in just 46 seconds early in the fourth quarter, Maryland let Notre Dame tie the score at 13 with 4:24 left. Bernhardt, the Tewaaraton Award finalist who had 11 goals through a little more than six quarters of this tournament (including five Sunday), was stripped in the box in the final minute. During a timeout, Coach John Tillman consoled the program’s career scoring leader.