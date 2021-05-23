Twice over the final 20 minutes of regulation, DeMaio assisted Logan Wisnauskas on goals against Irish goaltender Liam Entenmann. In overtime, Wisnauskas found DeMaio on a give-and-go at point-blank range to send Maryland (14-0) to the Final Four for the sixth time in the past seven tournaments.
“Obviously we’re both lefties, and we’ve been playing together for a while,” DeMaio said of Wisnauskas. “We know what each other likes to do. We were lucky enough to find each other there when we really needed it.”
Maryland, which will face second-seeded Duke at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in East Hartford, Conn., opened and closed the day on 5-1 scoring runs. The Terrapins, seeking a second national championship in the past four tournaments, struggled in the faceoff circle and on special teams for most of the match, which featured seven ties and five lead changes.
After wiping out a 12-9 deficit in just 46 seconds early in the fourth quarter, Maryland let Notre Dame tie the score at 13 with 4:24 left. Bernhardt, the Tewaaraton Award finalist who had 11 goals through a little more than six quarters of this tournament (including five Sunday), was stripped in the box in the final minute. During a timeout, Coach John Tillman consoled the program’s career scoring leader.
“I just know how prideful Jared is,” Tillman said. “I just mentioned to him: ‘Listen, we’re going to get a stop here. That will not be your last play. Our guys are going to step up.’ I didn’t know what was going to happen.”
Moments after sophomore Luke Wierman won the opening faceoff in overtime, the Weird Lefties struck again. That set off a wild celebration on the field as Notre Dame (8-4) saw its hopes dashed for the program’s first Final Four appearance since 2015.
“We were just reading the defense, seeing what they were giving us,” DeMaio said. “They were playing off some of the picks earlier in the game. We thought maybe we could get that. Just something we’re always practicing. Nothing special.”
From Tillman’s perspective, the goal was a thing of beauty.
“Those guys have great chemistry,” he said. “They’ve played together forever. When it comes to making decisions, I’ll take those two guys any day of the week. I’m sure if it wasn’t there, Logan would have waited. And if Anthony didn’t have a good shot, he would’ve circled back.”
Wisnauskas is a Sykesville, Md., product who transferred from Syracuse after redshirting as a freshman. DeMaio, a 5-foot-10 midfielder from San Diego, is five inches shorter and 50 pounds lighter than his hulking teammate. Perhaps that disparity is the genesis of the Weird Lefties moniker. Asked about that nickname, Tillman smiled.
“I certainly don’t call them that,” he said. “Those kids are so dedicated. There’s a lot of trust built up there, not only with the coaching staff but with their peers.”
In Sunday’s first quarterfinal here, second-seeded Duke outlasted Loyola (Md.), 10-9, in overtime to notch its third straight Final Four trip. The Blue Devils relinquished three second-half leads before tying the score on Brennan O’Neill’s man-up goal with 69 seconds remaining.
Duke then added the game-winner in the final minute of overtime on Joe Robertson’s diving bounce shot from close range. Loyola was seeking its first Final Four bid since 2016.
Maryland has faced Duke just once since it joined the Big Ten before the 2015 season. That came in 2018, a 13-8 loss in the Final Four in Foxborough, Mass. The Terrapins are 6-3 against Duke under Tillman, including 2-1 in national semifinals.
Maryland eliminated Duke in 2011 and 2012 before falling in the title game each time. Since Tillman’s arrival in 2011, the Terrapins missed the Final Four only in 2013 and 2019; the 2020 event was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Maryland has won 16 straight dating from last season, the program’s longest run since 2016.
“I know we’ve got a big challenge next week,” Tillman said. “Just so thankful to represent our school and our state and our fans for one more week. [We’re] going to a place that every young guy dreams of going.”
