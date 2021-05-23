They only needed Wander Suero, Daniel Hudson and Brad Hand to make one more push. And when they did, holding the Orioles to a run in 3⅔ innings, the Nationals beat the Orioles, 6-5, and limped to 20 wins on May 23. Those numbers are significant around here. They meant that, on the two-year anniversary of 19-31, the 2021 team will not drill quite the same hole as the 2019 World Series champions.
Take that as a dash of comfort or a silly stat. Consider that, of the Nationals’ 20 victories, six were in sweeps of the Orioles and Miami Marlins. But Washington (20-23) has hung around in a packed and underachieving National League East. The question now will be whether that comes with an immediate cost.
Hudson, who notched a scoreless eighth, entered having pitched in back-to-back games and three of the past four days. So had Hand, who grabbed a shaky save, when he jogged in for the ninth. The bullpen was taxed Saturday by a short start for Jon Lester and Will Harris’s inability to complete the eighth inning. Then Harris and center fielder Victor Robles each went to the injured list before Sunday’s first pitch.
Harris again landed there with right hand inflammation, leading to another promotion for right-hander Kyle McGowin. Robles went with a right ankle sprain, retroactive to Thursday, and was not immediately replaced, leaving the Nationals a man down for this series finale. By making the latter move Sunday, rather than waiting a couple more days, the Nationals can activate Robles ahead of a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers on May 30. That’s the best-case scenario.
And while Harris’s situation is trickier — because his hand is literally swelling while he throws — the bigger takeaway is that, through six weeks, the Nationals have yet to be at full strength. They just got Stephen Strasburg back from missing a month with right shoulder inflammation. Right-handed pitcher Erick Fedde is sidelined after testing positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday. Reliever Tanner Rainey is sidelined because he was a close contact to Fedde. The roster is a constant churn.
“It swells up sometimes really bad — sometimes it doesn’t. He goes through a treatment thing with the trainers after every time he pitches,” Manager Dave Martinez said of Harris, painting a fairly bleak picture. “But by the next day, it’s normal. I think by the next few hours, it goes down and it’s normal. I wish we knew exactly why that happens. I’m not a doctor.
“ … We’ll just have to wait and see and hope that for some unknown reason, it goes away or it’s not as bad. We just don’t know.”
The schedule rolled on (as it does), and the Nationals made quick work of an early deficit (as they did all weekend). The Orioles started with four consecutive singles off Patrick Corbin, took a breath for a double play, then added Maikel Franco’s RBI double and a two-out walk. The damage was three runs and 30 pitches for Corbin, who continued his season-long hunt for consistency. But the offense intercepted the blame, using a four-run first to flip the scoreboard.
Trea Turner stirred it with an infield single, Josh Bell singled him in with one out, then Kyle Schwarber tied the score with a two-run homer off Orioles starter Matt Harvey. Back-to-back two-out doubles for Josh Harrison and Alex Avila put the Nationals ahead. Avila, then, added a double in the fourth and came in on Turner’s sacrifice fly to give the Nationals the lead again at 5-4.
Later in the fourth, Juan Soto stayed in the batter’s box while Pedro Severino couldn’t handle a sky-high popup. If he had even jogged to first on contact, a run would have scored on a five-foot single. Because he didn’t, the Nationals left an insurance run on the field. But his teammates tacked on in the fifth, once Andrew Stevenson walked with the bases loaded. Every bit was needed.
Martinez pushed Corbin into the sixth to squeeze anything he could out of the lefty. Corbin had been tagged with nine hits. The Orioles then punched two more, both singles, and Martinez hooked him for Wander Suero with two outs in the inning.
Suero recorded four outs and, in the seventh, was beaten on a double, his own wild pitch and an RBI groundout for Trey Mancini to make it 6-5. But Hudson and Hand kept the Orioles right there. Hudson did so with a 1-2-3 eighth that included a 99-mph fastball for a strikeout looking. His season ERA dipped to 1.06 in 17 innings. Then Hand, the club’s unsteady closer, yielded a leadoff single to Stevie Wilkerson — putting the tying run on — before the Nationals intentionally walked Mancini with two outs and Hand shut the door.
The win felt like a narrow escape. That’s the nature of just getting by.
