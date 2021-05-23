Suero recorded four outs and, in the seventh, was beaten on a double, his own wild pitch and an RBI groundout for Trey Mancini to make it 6-5. But Hudson and Hand kept the Orioles right there. Hudson did so with a 1-2-3 eighth that included a 99-mph fastball for a strikeout looking. His season ERA dipped to 1.06 in 17 innings. Then Hand, the club’s unsteady closer, yielded a leadoff single to Stevie Wilkerson — putting the tying run on — before the Nationals intentionally walked Mancini with two outs and Hand shut the door.