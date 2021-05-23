The next batter, Juan Soto, skied a pop-up above home plate and stayed around the batter’s box. If he had even jogged to first base, a run would have scored after catcher Pedro Severino let the ball hit the grass. But Severino was able to gather the ball and throw Soto out, costing the Nationals an insurance run. Soto slammed his helmet into the dirt and kept stewing over the mistake in the dugout. But his teammates did tack on in the fifth, when Andrew Stevenson walked with the bases loaded.