Some big names struggled in the conditions and missed the cut, including 2020 Masters champion Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Sergio Garcia and Xander Schauffele.
Follow along for live updates from Sunday’s final round.
What to know about the PGA Championship
- Location: The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, Kiawah Island, S.C.
A new wind is blowing scores in a different direction
The first three days of the PGA Championship featured persistent easterly winds at the Ocean Course, making for some tough going at the start and end of the course as the players had to hit into the breeze.
But the wind has changed direction for the final round and is now coming out of the west, and the scores have reversed themselves accordingly. The golfers now have the breeze at their back for the first few holes and the last few holes and it certainly seems to be helping.
A number of golfers have some pretty low-scoring rounds going as of this writing, including Abraham Ancer (a bogey-free 7 under, the low round of the tournament), Justin Rose (5 under on his front nine) and Matt Jones, Chan Kim and Byeong Hun An (all 4 under).
The forecast calls for the wind to get stronger as the afternoon moves on, so we’ll see if that affects things further.
Golf thrives on the ocean’s edge. What happens when the oceans rise?
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — To walk along the 18th hole at the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island is to stand outside the lion’s cage. Nature’s awesome power is implied and understood, but from the safety of your perch, it is only there for you to gawk and marvel at. The Atlantic Ocean, visible from your raised ground just beyond the dunes, a mere gap wedge away at high tide, laps at the shore.
The grass you traverse is an impossibly vivid shade of green, but everything else — dunes, sea grass, shrubs — is varying shades of brown, a landscape forged by the whims of time and nature, except where it was been mowed, rolled and watered to verdant perfection.
The Ocean Course, which has hosted the PGA Championship this week, was born from nature at its most destructive, its construction in 1989 halted when Hurricane Hugo flattened Kiawah Island and set construction on the course back to square one. There was a hard deadline: The PGA of America had announced the island’s Ocean Course as the host of the 1991 Ryder Cup two years before the course actually existed.
“The golf course changed entirely,” said Troy Miller, a Charleston native and golf course architect who apprenticed under the legendary Pete Dye when the latter was building the Ocean Course. “The hurricane happened, and everyone came back, and it was all gone. Where the ponds were, there were dunes. And where the salt marshes were, there was water.”
Figuring Hugo wouldn’t be the last storm to strike this coast, Dye, who died in 2020 at age 94, once said he doubted the course would still be around in another 50 years. That figure may be too conservative, given the greater frequency and strength of Atlantic hurricanes in the age of global warming.
Well-decorated players top the leader board
Phil Mickelson leads Brooks Koepka by one stroke entering the final round of the PGA Championship. That’s quite a 1-2 punch when it comes to the number of major championships won by both:
Mickelson has gone into the coffee business in recent years. Koepka probably hasn’t tried it, based on this quote from the 2019 U.S. Open.
The leaders tee off at 2:30 p.m. Eastern.
Phil Mickelson, looking ageless, leads Brooks Koepka, looking dangerous, at PGA Championship
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — For a while, it looked like a Saturday somebody ought to paint. Phil Mickelson, 25 days shy of 51, made the turn, blasted one 310 yards into the fairway at No. 10, knocked one to seven feet, made the putt for a birdie and led by five holy-mercy strokes over a field chockablock with whippersnappers. Roars ricocheted around the green, the truth impossible, the Ocean Course like some dreamscape.
Mickelson had played his previous 18 holes at 10 under par, stretching back into Friday, and as he threatened to run off with the 103rd PGA Championship, he walked with serial thumbs-ups toward spectators who long since knew his name by heart. What in the world was happening here?
Reality, that habitual bummer, made its tardy arrival, of course. Once Mickelson had missed a seven-foot chance at a birdie on No. 11, then ventured into a ticklish side edge of a bunker on No. 12 toward a bogey, then whacked into the water on No. 13 toward a double bogey, the second men’s major tournament of the year had itself something else sumptuous.
It had itself a potential duel.
All signs point to a tantalizing final round at the PGA Championship
Hello, friends.
It’s Sunday, and it’s a major, so let’s spend the afternoon watching some golf. Can Phil Mickelson, 50 going on 30, hold off the pack just below him to win his sixth slam and become the oldest major champion in men’s pro golf history? Can Brooks Koepka complete his comeback from very recent knee surgery to win his fifth slam and cement his status as the sport’s preeminent big-game player? Can one of a trio of South Africans — Louis Oosthuizen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout or Branden Grace — become the first from that country to hoist the Wanamaker Trophy since Gary Player in 1972?
The leaders take the course later this afternoon.
As for the weather, it’s relatively calm now but the ever-present winds at the Ocean Course will be back this afternoon, right when things are getting tense.