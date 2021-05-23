It’s Sunday, and it’s a major, so let’s spend the afternoon watching some golf. Can Phil Mickelson, 50 going on 30, hold off the pack just below him to win his sixth slam and become the oldest major champion in men’s pro golf history? Can Brooks Koepka complete his comeback from very recent knee surgery to win his fifth slam and cement his status as the sport’s preeminent big-game player? Can one of a trio of South Africans — Louis Oosthuizen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout or Branden Grace — become the first from that country to hoist the Wanamaker Trophy since Gary Player in 1972?