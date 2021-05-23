The bottom line on Mickelson is this: He always comes back. He finds ways to get better. For years, he was a non-factor in the British Open because, as he readily admitted, he didn’t like being in Great Britain. “I don’t like the food, I don’t like the showers, I don’t like driving on the wrong side of the road,” he once said. “I come over here at the last possible minute and get out as soon as I can. Probably not the best way to win a golf tournament.”