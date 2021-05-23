But Game 1, much to the delight of the 10,000 fans packed into 50 percent-capacity Wells Fargo Center on Sunday afternoon, was decided not in the paint but at the game’s margins — in a slight turnover disparity, lopsided free throw numbers and just a couple of three-pointers.
Philadelphia earned an early edge in the series with a 125-118 win on its home court thanks in large part to its ability to maneuver just enough space to stay ahead of Washington in an otherwise tightly contested game.
The Wizards did well handling the 76ers’ length, their shooters and the might of Embiid. They outrebounded their hosts, shared the ball, leaned on Bradley Beal and even hit a relatively impressive eight threes — a high count for the Wizards — of their own.
But Danny Green and Seth Curry chipped in three threes each, and top-seeded Philadelphia’s mini runs in the third and fourth quarters resulting from their outbreaks put the game just out of reach despite Washington’s solid effort.
The Wizards shot 55.7 percent from the field in the face of staunch defense. Beal poured in 33 points, moving better than he has in a week as his strained left hamstring continues to heal.
Philadelphia’s volume shooting from three — it made 10 of 32 shots from distance — was compounded by Washington’s over-fouling.
The Wizards sent the 76ers to the foul line a hefty 33 times, and though Philadelphia helped by making just 19 free throws, foul trouble hampered what Washington Coach Scott Brooks could do with his center rotation and gave Philadelphia another edge. The Wizards made 12 of 15 from the line.
Embiid worked his way to a 30-point performance after a slow start thanks to 12 free throws.
Even with the 76ers’ edge, Washington had a chance late, trailing 121-116 with 37 seconds to play. Ben Simmons missed a pair of free throws and Daniel Gafford collected the rebound, but Russell Westbrook’s heel just caught the sideline and the ball went back to Philadelphia.
Beal had one last dunk in him, but the 76ers iced the game at the line.
Westbrook finished with 16 points, 14 assists and five rebounds. Davis Bertans had 14 points, including four threes. Centers Gafford and Alex Len had 12 points apiece. Starting forward Rui Hachimura added 12 as well.
Tobias Harris did the heavy lifting for the 76ers, scoring 37 points, including 28 in the first half.
Washington carried a 62-61 lead into the locker room after a scrappy first half in which Len acquitted himself well in the paint, scoring 10 of his points and nearly — nearly — matching Embiid’s physicality. It helped that Embiid picked up three fouls early and played just 10 minutes before halftime.
The Wizards’ bigs had to be crafty, too. Len picked up two fouls in seven minutes, Gafford picked up his first two after four minutes, and Robin Lopez had three in just three minutes on the court. But Washington’s reinforcements on the perimeter routinely slipped past Philadelphia’s defense, especially with Beal (10 points on 4-for-11 shooting in the first half) and Westbrook (10 points on 5-for-10 shooting) drawing defenders away to create open lanes for the likes of Raul Neto and Ish Smith. Bertans was left wide open three times for the briefest of moments — just enough time for him to drill threes like the Bertans of old.
He and Gafford combined for a 10-point run in the first quarter that kept the game from getting out of hand early.
The Wizards ended the half shooting 53.1 percent from the field and improved from there.