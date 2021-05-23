The Wizards’ bigs had to be crafty, too. Len picked up two fouls in seven minutes, Gafford picked up his first two after four minutes, and Robin Lopez had three in just three minutes on the court. But Washington’s reinforcements on the perimeter routinely slipped past Philadelphia’s defense, especially with Beal (10 points on 4-for-11 shooting in the first half) and Westbrook (10 points on 5-for-10 shooting) drawing defenders away to create open lanes for the likes of Raul Neto and Ish Smith. Bertans was left wide open three times for the briefest of moments — just enough time for him to drill threes like the Bertans of old.