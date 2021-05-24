While Ovechkin would be a lock to shield under contract, it’s been speculated the team could let Ovechkin go unsigned heading into the expansion draft. The move would allow the team to protect another forward. Seattle could select Ovechkin, but there is a risk of losing him in free agency when he is allowed to negotiate with whatever team he wants. The Capitals left Oshie exposed in the 2017 expansion draft for Vegas and then Oshie signed his extension with the Capitals days later.