Yorktown senior center back Piper Dean can still remember the excitement her teammates showed at the start of last spring. They were returning plenty of talent from the squad that went 24-0-1 and earned a second title in three seasons, and they looked strong in the one preseason scrimmage they played. After that scrimmage, Coach Hannah Davis told her players she would see them at practice the next day. That practice never happened, and the Virginia High School League postponed and then canceled the season.