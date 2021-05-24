But this has not been — and could not be — a normal spring season. So Berg sprinted to the corner flag and kicked it over in celebration. He reached the school’s track and turned around just before he was mobbed by teammates. They shouted and hugged, dousing one another with the water from their squirt bottles.
“We were celebrating like we had just won states again,” Berg said. “For a tap-in? In the second regular season game? In that moment, it showed how ready we were to get back out onto the field. In a normal year, nobody would have had that reaction.”
The title defense is a rite of passage for any returning high school champion, one of the many rewards that come with reaching the pinnacle. For the Seahawks and the Yorktown girls’ soccer team, the Class 6 state champs from the spring of 2019, it’s an honor that was robbed by the coronavirus pandemic. For both programs, this season has been an odd mix of celebration and growing pains.
Yorktown senior center back Piper Dean can still remember the excitement her teammates showed at the start of last spring. They were returning plenty of talent from the squad that went 24-0-1 and earned a second title in three seasons, and they looked strong in the one preseason scrimmage they played. After that scrimmage, Coach Hannah Davis told her players she would see them at practice the next day. That practice never happened, and the Virginia High School League postponed and then canceled the season.
“We had a group FaceTime call, and basically everyone cried,” Dean said.
Dean, who missed the championship run as a sophomore because of injury, is now a senior leader tasked with preserving a championship culture with a roster that is largely disconnected from that accomplishment. To build a bridge to that chemistry of the past, Dean and the other seniors have organized plenty of early-season opportunities for team bonding, such as ice cream trips and pasta parties, trying to establish unity quickly.
“Honestly, with Yorktown there’s always a ton of talent, and the biggest challenge we have every year is figuring out how to jell and play as a cohesive team,” Davis said.
That formula has worked: The Patriots are 8-0-0 with two regular season games remaining.
The sailing hasn’t been quite as smooth for the Seahawks, who are 6-2-0. Their first game, a 3-2 loss to Washington-Liberty, took them by surprise. Berg, who led the team in goals in 2019, said he didn’t expect his squad to drop a match in the regular season this year.
But reality did not jibe with expectations, and the experienced team faced the same early-season stumbles any high school team might. South Lakes is lucky to have eight players who took part in the 2019 championship, a testament to how young that group was. Overall, the Seahawks have 19 seniors this year.
“As a coach, I was extremely fortunate we actually had varsity players returning,” Seahawks Coach Marty Pfister said. “But still, we’re evolving as we go through the season.”
It takes time to find the right starting 11, as South Lakes found out quickly by going through four goalkeepers in the season opener. Berg said that first game felt flat and foreign, nothing like the opener for a team aiming for another title.
“We’ve had to tell the group ‘Yes, we know some of you weren’t even a part of that team, so it may not feel like a title defense,’ ” Berg said. “ ‘But your team name is on that trophy, so it’s still your responsibility.’ And it’s tough to get that mentality going.”
In the weeks since, South Lakes has gone back to its winning ways, thanks in part to 14 goals from the senior forward. He is motivated mostly by the distant memories of that title run and all of the time he spent waiting for a chance to make another.
“I got such a high from that sophomore year … and it’s been two years since I really felt that,” he said. “So I’m not about to waste this season.”
