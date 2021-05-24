As Evan waited for a ride at his mom’s home after a day of virtual school, Huntingtown High baseball coach Guy Smith received text messages from his players, informing him they would be late because of a crash near the school. Later, one of his players’ parents who works in law enforcement informed the coach that Evan’s mom was involved in the wreck. The coach pulled his players off the field during warmups and sat them down in the bullpen. He informed them of the crash and postponed the game.