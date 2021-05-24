As for a preferred destination, the seven-time Pro Bowler declared, “I want to win.”
Jones, who was shown wearing a Dallas Cowboys sweatshirt recently in a photo that went viral, was asked about his possible interest in that team. “I ain’t going to Dallas,” he said. “I never thought about going to Dallas.”
The 32-year-old requested a trade from the Falcons several months ago and the team agreed it would listen to offers, according to NFL Network. In April, just before the NFL draft, General Manager Terry Fontenot acknowledged the team’s roster constraints demanded it at least entertain discussions of moving any of its players.
“We have to listen,” Fontenot said at the time, “because we knew when we stepped into this, we were going to have to make some tough decisions because it’s just the reality of it, that’s where we are with the salary cap.”
The Falcons went 4-12 last season and then used the No. 4 overall draft pick on Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, an especially gifted pass-catcher. The team also has wide receiver Calvin Ridley, a 26-year-old former first-round pick who came into his own in 2020.
To sign all of their draft picks, the Falcons will need approximately $13 million in cap space, but the team is under the NFL’s limit by just $410,000 (per Over the Cap). Trading Jones for draft-pick compensation after June 1 would free up $15.3 million in cap space for Atlanta, which in 2019 signed him to a three-year, $66 million contract extension that runs through 2023.
A team that traded for him would be taking on his $15.3 million in guaranteed salary this season plus $2 million in guarantees for 2022. Only 11 teams have the space to immediately absorb Jones without releasing other players or restructuring contracts. Of that group, organizations that appear to have the kind of win-now mind-set that might make Jones particularly attractive include the Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers and Washington Football Team.
Jones might have an interest in joining quarterback Cam Newton on the Patriots, per a report last week from NBC Sports Boston. Jones got an up-close view of Newton twice a season when the latter played for the Carolina Panthers, and they also played each other in college, on opposite sides of the Alabama-Auburn rivalry, before Newton became the No. 1 pick the year Jones was drafted.
“Come be a PATRIOT,” New England offensive tackle Trent Brown tweeted at Jones on Monday.
The Philadelphia Eagles would have some work to do to create room for Jones, but that didn’t stop cornerback Darius Slay from suggesting Monday on Twitter that his team acquire the two-time first-team all-pro receiver. Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey also proposed Jones “be a bird forever and #CometotheRavens.”
Their enthusiasm is understandable, given that Jones has been one of the NFL’s best pass-catchers since the Falcons made him the sixth overall pick in the 2011 draft. Following a 959-yard campaign as a rookie, he has posted at least 1,198 yards in every season in which he’s played 10 games. He has led the league in receiving yards per game three times, and his career average of 95.5 per game is the NFL’s all-time best by a wide margin.
Jones has been dogged by foot, ankle and knee injuries, though, and that could give pause to would-be suitors. Persistent hamstring issues limited him to nine games last season, and his age could sow doubts about how much longer he can perform at an elite level.
The interview Monday raised questions of whether “Undisputed” violated laws in California, where it is filmed and which mandates two-party consent for phone calls to be recorded. Sharpe, who told Jones toward the end of their brief conversation that they were “on the air,” has yet to clarify if Jones knew that would be the case beforehand. A spokesman for Fox Sports did not immediately respond to a request for comment.