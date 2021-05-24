Their enthusiasm is understandable, given that Jones has been one of the NFL’s best pass-catchers since the Falcons made him the sixth overall pick in the 2011 draft. Following a 959-yard campaign as a rookie, he has posted at least 1,198 yards in every season in which he’s played 10 games. He has led the league in receiving yards per game three times, and his career average of 95.5 per game is the NFL’s all-time best by a wide margin.