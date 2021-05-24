Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage took to Instagram after a 72-65 loss to the Connecticut Sun on Sunday to address an issue with opposing coach Curt Miller.

Cambage said Miller was trying to get a call from an official and referred to her as being 300 pounds. The three-time all-star and two-time all-WNBA selection took issue with the comment and specifically noted that she is 6-foot-8, 235 pounds.

“If there’s one thing about me, is that I will never let a man disrespect me. Ever. Ever. Ever.” Cambage said in Instagram videos. “I’m very proud of being a big [woman]. … So don’t ever try to disrespect me or another woman in the league. I don’t know if that’s how coaches run. You try to disrespect women like that from the sideline? You’re so lucky it was during a game.”

Cambage finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots as the Aces lost despite a six-point halftime lead. The Sun released a statement Monday on behalf of Miller.

“During last night’s game, while arguing a call with an official, I made an inappropriate and offensive comment in reference to Liz Cambage’s height and weight. I regret what I said in the heat of the moment and want to sincerely apologize to Liz and the entire Aces organization. I understand the gravity of my words and have learned from this.”

The Sun is the last undefeated team remaining in the WNBA with a 5-0 record. The Aces, who advanced to the Finals in 2020 before losing to the Seattle Storm, are 2-2.

The two teams meet again in Connecticut on June 1.

