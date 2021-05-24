The shuffle was intended to improve the quality of facilities across the board, limit the grind of travel and increase player salaries, but it also changed short-term plans and longtime traditions. Had the 2020 season been played as scheduled, the Wichita Wind Surge would have spent it as the Class AAA affiliate for the Miami Marlins playing as a geographic outlier in the Pacific Coast League. The Wind Surge began this season as the Class AA affiliate for the Minnesota Twins, playing in the far more geographically palatable Double-A Central Division. The historic and long-running Pacific Coast League, meanwhile, was replaced by a new-look Triple-A West.