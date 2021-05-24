“Very early on in spring training, I did look at the schedule to see when we were coming back to D.C.,” Doolittle said. “I have so many incredible memories from my time there. It’s going to be special, for sure. This is going to be my first time playing against a team that I used to be on, because when I was with the Nats, we never played the A’s. This is my first time going through something like this.