As a member of the Cincinnati Reds, he will turn left and head to the visitors’ clubhouse, not the locker he occupied for three-plus seasons. After struggling for most of the 2020 season, Doolittle, a 34-year-old lefty reliever, strained his right oblique in September. He signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract in January, but Nationals fans remember him for his role in helping the team to its first World Series title (and Washington’s first since 1924).
Pandemic restrictions kept injured players from being around the active ones. So Doolittle wrote notes to the coaches, the clubhouse staff and team trainers who helped him through a bunch of injuries. He thanked them, then drove to Phoenix for a winter of rehabbing.
“I tore my oblique. I walked off the field and I got to come in the next day to meet with the team doctors so that they could read the MRI,” Doolittle recalled Sunday of the last time he was at the stadium. “Then I was like, ‘All right, what time should I come in tomorrow?’ ... thinking I was like going to start rehab or do something with the training staff.
“They were like, ‘Oh, you can’t come in anymore.’ And that was it. That was it for me. I got to come back to the stadium the day after the season ended to pick up my stuff, and that was it.”
There were light discussions of him returning to Washington, according to Doolittle and people with knowledge of the Nationals’ plans this past offseason. But once they signed left-handed closer Brad Hand, giving him $10.5 million for one year, Doolittle knew he would land elsewhere. The Nationals had lined up Hand, Daniel Hudson, Will Harris and Tanner Rainey as their high-leverage relievers. They also added Sam Clay as a cheap, team-controllable lefty to complement Hand.
Doolittle departed in the same winter as Adam Eaton (now with the Chicago White Sox), Howie Kendrick (retired), Asdrúbal Cabrera, Kurt Suzuki (Los Angeles Angels), Michael A. Taylor (Kansas City Royals) and Aníbal Sánchez (still looking for a final shot in the majors). This reunion, between the pitcher and the city and fan base he so grew close to, is another reminder of what’s changed.
“My bullpen mates here want to know if I’m going to get a thank-you video. Because this is how different it is here: I’m one of the oldest guys on the team,” Doolittle said, showing a contrast to the group that called themselves the Viejos (or old men) throughout the 2019 run. “They want to know if the Nats scoreboard op, the people that put the video together, will be able to colorize the video because I’m so old.
“So they’re all like, ‘Let us know what time the thank-you video is because we want to be out there for it.’ That’s not my way of asking for a thank-you video. That’s them disrespecting their elders.”
Through 20 appearances with the Reds, Doolittle has allowed eight runs on 17 hits in 17⅓ innings. He has finished six games and has one save. Unlike his time in Washington, when he was mostly the unquestioned closer, as he usually was after being acquired in a midseason trade in 2017, more than half of his appearances this season have begun in the sixth or seventh. Maybe he will wind up in a high-leverage matchup with Juan Soto in this three-game series. Maybe he’ll be called on to flip Josh Bell to the right side and retire Kyle Schwarber.
But Doolittle always will have recorded the last out of Game 5 of the National League Division Series, Game 1 of the National League Championship Series, then Games 1 and 6 of the World Series. Like the Nationals and D.C., he always will have 2019.
“Very early on in spring training, I did look at the schedule to see when we were coming back to D.C.,” Doolittle said. “I have so many incredible memories from my time there. It’s going to be special, for sure. This is going to be my first time playing against a team that I used to be on, because when I was with the Nats, we never played the A’s. This is my first time going through something like this.
“And when you’re a part of a team that won the World Series, I think it becomes a lot different.”