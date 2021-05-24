Look no further than Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, who spoiled the party at Madison Square Garden by drilling a floater for a 107-105 victory over the New York Knicks. The 22-year-old Young, making his playoff debut in his third season, brought his finger to his lips to silence the crowd after enduring profane chants throughout the night. The Knicks’ supporters, of course, were especially rowdy with their franchise in the playoffs for the first time since 2013.