It also features players from RB Leipzig (Tyler Adams), French champion Lille (Tim Weah) and Austrian champion RB Salzburg (Brenden Aaronson).
The United States will face Honduras in the Nations League semifinals on June 3 in Denver. The winner will play Mexico or Costa Rica on June 6.
Only four players are from MLS clubs, though two regulars aren’t available because of long-term injury: Aaron Long and Jordan Morris. One prime European candidate (German-based defender Chris Richards) is also sidelined.
To prepare for the tournament, the Americans are in Switzerland for a friendly Sunday. Most of the Nations League players are on the roster for that match. Most notably absent are Pulisic and Steffen, who will face one another in the Champions League final Saturday in Porto, Portugal.
Based on his selections for the Switzerland visit, Berhalter had only one surprise in his Nations League squad: Forward Jordan Siebatcheu was chosen instead of Daryl Dike, a powerfully built striker from the University of Virginia who, while on loan from Orlando City, made a massive impact at English second-tier Barnsley the past four months.
With most players healthy and available, the Nations League squad is the most impressive Berhalter has been able to select since becoming coach in December 2018.
Nine players won at least one trophy this European season and Pulisic and Steffen could become the first U.S. national team members to appear in a Champions League final. Eight players are with clubs that qualified for next year’s Champions League.
Despite those accolades, it is a young U.S. squad: The average number of international appearances is 17 and, as of the semifinal, the average age is just under 24. Thirteen players are 23 or younger.
The most experienced are defenders: DeAndre Yedlin (62 appearances), Tim Ream (42) and John Brooks (40).
U.S. Roster
Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge), David Ochoa (Real Salt Lake), Zack Steffen (Manchester City).
Defenders: John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Reggie Cannon (Boavista), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona), Mark McKenzie (Genk), Matt Miazga (Anderlecht), Tim Ream (Fulham), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray).
Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Sebastian Lletget (L.A. Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes).
Forwards: Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), Jordan Siebatcheu (Young Boys), Tim Weah (Lille).
Read more on soccer: