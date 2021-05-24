It also features players from RB Leipzig (Tyler Adams), French champion Lille (Tim Weah) and Austrian champion RB Salzburg (Brenden Aaronson).
The United States will face Honduras in the Nations League semifinals June 3 in Denver. The winner will play Mexico or Costa Rica in the final June 6.
“We are excited to get this group together, especially coming off the heels of excellent domestic seasons by our players,” Berhalter said. “We’re looking forward to competing to win a trophy and also going through this process. This group has been together now three times in the last eight months, and every time we get together we get closer and build the team even more.”
Only four players are from MLS clubs, though two regulars aren’t available because of long-term injury (New York Red Bulls defender Aaron Long and Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris), and D.C. United winger Paul Arriola is working himself back into form after a spring injury. One prime European candidate (German-based defender Chris Richards) is sidelined.
To prepare for the tournament, the Americans are in Switzerland for a friendly Sunday. Almost all Nations League players are on the roster for that match. Notably absent are Pulisic and Steffen, who will face one another in the Champions League final Saturday in Porto, Portugal.
Based on his selections for the Switzerland visit, Berhalter had only one surprise in his Nations League squad: Forward Jordan Siebatcheu was chosen instead of Daryl Dike, a powerfully built striker from the University of Virginia who, while on loan from Orlando City, made a massive impact at English second-tier Barnsley the past four months.
“It was very difficult,” Berhalter said. “I had a conversation with Daryl today about it. Daryl has a long-term future with us, and this is just a temporary setback.”
Dike and another unnamed player will travel with the delegation to Denver and be eligible as injury replacements and to play in a June 9 friendly against Costa Rica in greater Salt Lake City.
Injured players can be replaced up to 24 hours before a team’s first Nations League match. Berhalter will monitor Adams and defender Antonee Robinson, who are returning from injury.
With most players healthy and available, the Nations League squad is the most impressive Berhalter has been able to select since becoming coach in December 2018.
He turned to mostly European-based players after their league seasons and before they go on summer break. They’ll return for the World Cup qualifiers, starting in September. In between, Berhalter will use a largely in-season MLS squad for the Concacaf Gold Cup this summer.
Nine Nations League players won at least one trophy this European season, and Pulisic and Steffen could become the first U.S. national team members to appear in a Champions League final. Eight players are with clubs that qualified for next year’s Champions League.
Despite those accolades, it is a young U.S. squad: The average number of international appearances is 17 and, as of the semifinal, the average age is just under 24. Thirteen players are 23 or younger.
The most experienced are defenders: DeAndre Yedlin (62 appearances), Tim Ream (42) and John Brooks (40).
U.S. Roster
Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge), David Ochoa (Real Salt Lake), Zack Steffen (Manchester City).
Defenders: John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Reggie Cannon (Boavista), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona), Mark McKenzie (Genk), Matt Miazga (Anderlecht), Tim Ream (Fulham), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray).
Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Sebastian Lletget (L.A. Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes).
Forwards: Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), Jordan Siebatcheu (Young Boys), Tim Weah (Lille).
Read more on soccer: