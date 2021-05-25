“It’s about character,” Rodgers said Monday. “It’s about culture. It’s about doing things the right way. A lot of this was put in motion last year. The wrench was just kind of thrown into it when I won MVP and played the way I played last year. So this is just kind of, I think, the spill out of all that. But look, man, it is about the people. And that’s the most important thing. Green Bay has always been about the people, from Curly Lambeau being owner and founder to the ’60s with [Vince] Lombardi and Bart Starr and all those incredible names to the ’90s teams with Coach [Mike] Holmgren and [Brett] Favre-y and the ‘Minister of Defense’ [Reggie White] to the run that we’ve been on. It’s about the people.”