Frese was named national coach of the year by the Associated Press after taking the Terrapins to the Sweet Sixteen and finishing the 2020-21 season with a 26-3 record. The team won the Big Ten regular season championship and the Big Ten Tournament before being upset, 64-61, by Texas in the the NCAA Tournament. She reached 500 wins last season and has a 512-131 record at Maryland and 569-161 overall.
Frese was also named AP coach of the year in 2002 and is the fourth coach to win the award multiple times since its inception in 1995, joining Connecticut’s Geno Auriemma, Baylor’s Kim Mulkey and Notre Dame’s Muffet McGraw. She has signed 13 top-10 ranked recruiting classes during her time at the helm.
Maryland won the National Championship in 2006 under Freese and has advanced to three Final Fours, six Elite Eights and nine Sweet Sixteens during her tenure. The Terps won their sixth Big Ten championship in seven seasons in 2021 and she was named Big Ten coach of the year for the fourth time. Maryland was the highest-scoring team in the nation last season and set a program record averaging 90.8 points per game with five new starters, including two sophomores and two transfers.
Frese also coached the season through the personal stresses of having her father, Bill, dealing with prostate cancer that worsened during the season
“Coach Frese has shown consistent excellence on and off the court throughout her 19 years here at Maryland,” Athletic Director Damon Evans said in a statement “Coach Frese’s teams have shown unprecedented success in the Big Ten and have sustained success among the nation’s best. Her program is a model for many because the student-athletes she brings to Maryland are simply the best of the best. We wanted to make sure she is leading our Terrapins for many years to come.”
Maryland is expected to be preseason favorite to win the Big Ten and be a national championship contender as it returns the top eight scorers on the roster and every starter. That includes third-team AP all-American Ashley Owusu, all-Big Ten first team Diamond Miller and the nation’s top three-point shooter in Katie Benzan.
“First of all, I am grateful that Maryland believes in our program,” Frese said in a statement. “Maryland is really a place where student-athletes can have it all. We take great pride in the name on the front of our uniforms and representing an elite university.
“I want to thank president Darryll Pines, athletic director Damon Evans and deputy AD Collen Sorem for their commitment and support of our team. I am honored and humbled to have led this program the past 19 years and am so proud of the national power we have rebuilt and sustained. I am looking forward to what lies ahead in the future and making some more Maryland magic.”
