“Obviously, not ideal,” Flannery said. Coach Scott Urick called it “a pretty high-percentage look” and held his breath.
In his best play of the night, Flannery made a crucial save, and the Little Hoyas (11-1) went on to finish a dominant 6-2 win for the IAC title.
On the Bullis sideline, the Bulldogs talked early in the game about varying their shot selection, trying anything to sneak one past Flannery. But nothing could break the junior goalkeeper. Bullis (8-4) finished with its lowest scoring total since 2009.
“If they want to shoot low, they can shoot low,” Flannery said. “If they want to shoot high, they can shoot high. I’ll be all over it.”
The Little Hoyas’ IAC championship drought ended at seven years. The Little Hoyas won the regular season title in 2019 but lost in the playoffs. The underdog label does not often fall on this national powerhouse, but the 2021 team, having missed out on last year’s chance to avenge that 2019 loss, embraced it.
“As things started to open up and we got to do more things as a team, they never took it for granted and they worked their tails off,” Urick said. “That’s how you build a championship team.”
Prep lost only once on its way to the conference title, to Bullis in overtime April 15. But the Little Hoyas won the rematch at home two days later, 10-6, and believed they had an edge entering the championship.
All along, they relied on the leadership of their seniors, who played like veterans despite seeing all but three games of their critical junior season wiped out. Will Angrick and Michael Ridgway, who are both off to Notre Dame in the fall, scored two goals apiece.
After the game, Ridgway found his older brother, who played lacrosse at Prep but never won an IAC championship. He gave him a hug to celebrate a title that felt so familiar but seemed so far away.
“I grew up wanting this for my whole life,” Ridgway said. “It doesn’t feel real yet.”