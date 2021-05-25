Georgetown Prep players calmed their coach’s nerves by the end of their 6-3 home win over Landon in North Bethesda, continuing to play the dominant baseball they have all spring. It was the second straight title for the Little Hoyas, who finished a perfect 14-0.
“They don’t have another game to be like: ‘All right, we can relax. It’s not the end of the world,’ ” Rodriguez said. “Each inning is it. You really have to get into their heads. They have to be present every single second, every single pitch, every single at-bat, because anybody can beat anybody.”
Georgetown Prep topped Landon (11-7) in three regular season games by a combined score of 32-4. But the Little Hoyas beat the Bears by only four runs in the first game of that series, and Tuesday’s championship game allowed Landon to use its best pitchers.
The Little Hoyas barely noticed, taking a five-run lead in the second inning. Junior William Burgess began the spurt by scoring while players debated a close play at first. Four Georgetown Prep players followed by driving in runs.
Georgetown Prep scored again in the fifth on a run-scoring hit from senior Timothy Nicholson. Landon pulled within three entering the seventh before Little Hoyas junior Theodore Gerkin stranded a runner on second for the final out. Gerkin celebrated on the mound as his teammates piled on top of him.
“I was confident the whole time,” Gerkin said. “The cheering from the Landon side only fueled the competitiveness. It was just pure elation. A little bit of pain when I got crushed by everyone else, but it didn’t matter. I was on top of the world.”
Rodriguez said the work ethic that fuels the Little Hoyas’ success started in 2012 and has been carried over year-to-year since. After losing the 2020 season to the pandemic, this team was ready to follow its 31-5 season in 2019 with similar success.
Many Georgetown Prep seniors know where they will be playing college baseball next year, but they kept training throughout the pandemic, having faith they would get an opportunity for another high school crown.
“I trust our boys,” Nicholson said. “One game, I don’t think anybody can beat us in the state.”