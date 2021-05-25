“I know people make fun of the way he was crying, [but] you wish more guys cared as much as he did,” said Norm Roberts, an assistant coach at Kansas, where Embiid starred for one year before going third overall in the 2014 NBA draft. “He’s matured so much. I think he reevaluated himself totally. I think he realized I need to be more serious. He understands where he’s at now. They’re not the young group anymore. He understands the power that he has. The responsibility that he has.”