For now, all the 27-year-old can be is a shadow. He spent most of practice on Tuesday morning, the first of organized team activities open to the media, standing beside defensive backs coach Chris Harris and simulating each rep. He hadn’t run much since suffering a season-ending Achilles tear against Dallas last October, but said he’s confident he’ll be ready for Week 1.
Collins also said he knows that, even though his salary cap number is $16.9 million this season — higher than every safety in the league other than Kansas City’s Tyrann Mathieu ($19.7 million) — he’ll have to compete to win back his old job.
Last season, seventh-round pick Kam Curl not only stepped in for Collins, but outplayed him. Curl won fans with his instinctual play and blitzing prowess, and in March, a fan direct-messaged Collins on Instagram to ask if he’d move to linebacker. Collins replied, “Not happening my guy,” though a month later, Coach Ron Rivera said Collins had spoken for himself, not the team. Two weeks later, defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio told the team’s web site he expected Collins to remain at strong safety.
“I was just laughing at it,” Collins said of the linebacker speculation. “I was drafted as a safety, and that's where I was going to be. If somebody was to come talk to me about it, we would talk about it. That's about it. If we have packages to put me into play [at linebacker], I'm always open to it. I'd rather have us all DBs on the field anyway. The more DBs, the more merrier.”
A reporter asked Collins if, after seeing Curl last season, he wondered where he fit in on defense.
“No sir, honestly,” Collins said, chuckling. “I’m just happy the way he played. He’s been playing excellent. He stepped into the position very well, and I’m proud of him. ... I’m getting older. He’s a younger guy, and the more he [learns] from me, and the more we learn from each other, the better we are as a defense.”
Last year, instability at safety was one of the Washington defense’s only issues. Regular breakdowns on the back end led to nine plays of 50-plus yards allowed, the league’s second-highest rate. Now, both safety spots remain unsettled — Deshazor Everett, Jeremy Reaves and McCain could compete at free, while Collins and Curl compete at strong — and finding the right pairing is key.
For his part, Collins believes his steady rehab will give him a chance to win back his job. He said he works with doctors in Florida, Louisiana and New Jersey “at least three or four days a week.” He’s tried blood-flow restriction training, a method former quarterback Alex Smith relied on, and worked with House of Athletes in Miami to regain running form. He’s isolated his injured left leg by jumping off tables, landing on it and jumping off it again. He described the recovery as grueling but gratifying.
“Am I afraid [of reinjury]? No,” Collins said, adding, “If you would see me, bro, all the things I do that's not being shown on the field right now, I have all the confidence in the world.”
Yet even before he got hurt last season, Collins had struggled. He missed nine tackles in the first six weeks, tied for third-most among all defenders, according to Sportradar.
But Collins said he has a renewed drive. He sounded wistful remembering how he could only watch Washington’s playoff loss to Tampa Bay. He felt like he could’ve given the team a better chance to win because he knew the Buccaneers coaching staff and offensive weapons.
“It just hurt me [not to be out there],” Collins said. “I know that, if I was on the field, it would've just made it 10 times better because, for me, knowledge is key.”
Now, he knows his big plan of helping the team return to the playoffs starts with little steps like the ones he took while mirroring the strong safety snap to snap. Afterward, Collins said he felt close to a real return.
“Being back on the field, being able to run, jump, jog — all type of things they had me doing in there ...” he said, trailing off. “I feel great. I feel strong. I feel like myself again.”