“Every time I take the floor, I’m just trying to make a statement that I’m here,” said Charles, 32. “To not write me off. I’m just trying to win games. I have a goal. I just want to win a championship. I have more years behind me than I do ahead of me, so I take every game personal.
“I’m just trying to be more efficient. Trying to take better shots. Just get my people involved.”
Only five contests in to the 32-game campaign, Charles, the 2012 WNBA Most Valuable Player, is making a strong case to be in the conversation for the 2021 honor.
Charles is averaging 26.2 points after posting her third straight 30-point game, the longest such streak in franchise history. Charles helped the Mystics (2-3) shoot 66.7 percent in the first half, which ended with them up 14. Indiana fell to 1-5.
“She’s in a pretty good comfort zone,” Mystics Coach Mike Thibault said. “She did a really good job of recognizing what we needed. Sometimes it was a post-up. Sometimes it was a good screen for a guard. Sometimes it was facing up on the perimeter and reading how they’re defending a lot better.
“And we tried to put her in positions where she could see where the help was coming from the last couple games, and I think she’s done a good job of reading the defenses.”
Ariel Atkins continued to play Robin to Charles’s Batman with 18 points, including four three-pointers.
On the other end of the floor, Washington looked like a completely different team than the one that lost 89-77 on Sunday. The Mystics defended the paint and the Fever’s big lineup much better after getting bullied the first time around.
Tiffany Mitchell led Indiana with 11. Jessica Breland and Danielle Robinson scored 10 apiece.
Teaira McCown was held to six points and seven rebounds after going off for 17 and 10 just two days ago.
“We played harder for longer periods of time,” Thibault said. “Our ball pressure was better. I thought Tina did a terrific job on McCown and she got good help. … Our pressure out on the perimeter made it a little bit tougher for them to get the ball to her, too.
“Having Myisha [Hines-Allen] have a day of practice helped us. We had good size in the lineup at the start, and I think that was the biggest thing about our defensive effort.”
Thibault made a lineup switch to more closely resemble what it should look like when the team is at full strength. Hines-Allen was inserted into the starting lineup in her second game back from a deep postseason run overseas. She was joined by Sydney Wiese as Leilani Mitchell and Erica McCall went to the bench.
Hines-Allen posted 15 points to go with 10 rebounds, and Mitchell had her best game of the season with six points in 15 minutes off the bench after being held scoreless in her first two contests. Mitchell, who was starting at guard earlier in the absence of Elena Delle Donne (back), Hines-Allen and Alysha Clark (foot), looked confident coming off the bench.
The Fever, down 49-35 at halftime, used a 12-2 run in the third quarter to cut its deficit to seven, but Charles sparked an 11-3 stretch to answer.
Indiana made another push in the fourth to cut the lead to 73-65, but Charles had another answer, scoring on back-to-back trips to start a 12-2 run that put the game away. The stretch was capped by Natasha Cloud’s three-pointer that pushed the margin to 18, the largest of the game.
Cloud and Atkins declined to speak about the game afterward and instead focused on the anniversary of the murder of George Floyd and continuing to push for racial equality within police departments. The Mystics were one of the leading voices last year in the WNBA bubble in drawing attention to the deaths of Floyd and Breonna Taylor and the shooting of Jacob Blake at the hands of police officers and other causes.
“In the last however many years there’s only been one conviction, and that was this one,” Cloud said, referring to the Floyd case. “The focus still needs to be on social reform and social justice, especially for Black and Brown communities and discriminatory policing toward Black and Brown communities.”
