The WNBA players union, in alliance with the NBPA, has also teamed up with More Than A Vote, which launched last year following the deaths of Floyd and Breonna Taylor and was bolstered by the support of superstar LeBron James. On Tuesday, the group will release an open letter and ad campaign that will air throughout the NBA playoffs. In the 53-second commercial, featuring images of people of color who have been killed by police, the coalition encourages viewers to call their Senators to pass the bill.