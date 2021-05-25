The NFL is well on its way to meeting Commissioner Roger Goodell’s expectation that games will be played later this year in stadiums filled with fans.

Team presidents were told by the league Tuesday that 30 of the 32 teams have received approval for full stadium capacity beginning with the preseason in August. The two remaining teams, the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, also could receive such clearance from state and local authorities by then, league executive Peter O’Reilly told the team presidents during a conference call. Those comments were confirmed by a person familiar with Tuesday’s discussion.

In late March, after team owners gave their final approval to a 17-game regular season beginning in 2021, Goodell said: “We’re also discussing our plans to welcome back all of our fans for the 2021 season across the country at all NFL stadiums. As you know, we had 1.2 million fans safely attend games last year. All of us in the NFL want to see every one of our fans back. Football is simply not the same without fans, and we expect to have full stadiums in the upcoming season.”

The NFL conducted games in empty or partially filled stadiums last season amid the pandemic. Capacity limits at stadiums were set to comply with applicable local health guidelines and coronavirus-related restrictions.

Owners are scheduled to meet remotely Wednesday as the league and teams deal with offseason issues and plan for training camps and the season. NFL teams are expected to conduct leaguewide practices and fan events July 31 at their training camps. That’s four days after 29 teams are scheduled to open their camps July 27.