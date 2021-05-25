In late March, after team owners gave their final approval to a 17-game regular season beginning in 2021, Goodell said: “We’re also discussing our plans to welcome back all of our fans for the 2021 season across the country at all NFL stadiums. As you know, we had 1.2 million fans safely attend games last year. All of us in the NFL want to see every one of our fans back. Football is simply not the same without fans, and we expect to have full stadiums in the upcoming season.”
The NFL conducted games in empty or partially filled stadiums last season amid the pandemic. Capacity limits at stadiums were set to comply with applicable local health guidelines and coronavirus-related restrictions.
Owners are scheduled to meet remotely Wednesday as the league and teams deal with offseason issues and plan for training camps and the season. NFL teams are expected to conduct leaguewide practices and fan events July 31 at their training camps. That’s four days after 29 teams are scheduled to open their camps July 27.