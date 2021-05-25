The swarm that engulfed Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka as they made their way up the 18th fairway on Sunday at the PGA Championship made for an entertaining visual, but not everyone was happy with the chaotic situation. Mickelson, whose impending victory was the source of the excitement, called the situation “unnerving” after his round, while Koepka — who had major knee surgery two months ago — said he took some bumps from the fans at the Ocean Course in Kiawah Island, S.C.