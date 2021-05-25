The Washington Football Team’s first OTA practice open to the media on Tuesday provided an early glimpse of a rebuilt offense. And while it revealed plenty about the work needed to pull all the new pieces together, it also showed signs of its potential, with a veteran quarterback in Fitzpatrick and some new, young talent around him.
Tuesday was a start, and the focus for Fitzpatrick was on building a rapport and establishing a rhythm with his pass-catchers and running backs. He began an “open dialogue,” as he put it, with an offensive line that had been reconfigured since last year, and as a unit it began to refine the little things.
“Everybody is a little bit different in terms of the way receivers run routes and expect the ball in the way that quarterbacks are throwing balls, and so for me, at least at this point, I’m going to put it in the spot where I think it needs to be,” Fitzpatrick said. “That’s going to result early on in some incompletions, and then we can sit and talk about expectations and why I threw it where I did.”
Now in his 17th NFL season and on his ninth team, Fitzpatrick has in-game experience that Rivera thinks can stabilize an offense in transition. But Fitzpatrick’s experience in transitioning to a new team and new teammates may prove just as valuable.
He does it almost annually, and his ability to adapt quickly will have a ripple effect.
“I think these workouts in the offseason, especially being on a new team, I think they’re really important for guys to get around each other,” he said. “Even if it’s thrown on air and [we’re] taking some reps off [and] not necessarily always being in the most competitive situation, just getting into a huddle, just looking guys in the eye, being able to call and spit out the play and spit it out with some confidence, those little things are important.”
In between 11-on-11 drills Tuesday, Fitzpatrick went up to tight end Logan Thomas and wide receiver Terry McLaurin on separate occasions to talk through the details of specific routes to get the timing and ball placement right.
During drills, Fitzpatrick was vocal with offensive coordinator Scott Turner.
“Standing next to him during practice and talking, whether it’s my plays or somebody else’s and the thought process that goes into it, just hearing his voice coming through the helmet and maybe just talking to him about, ‘Hey, here, I would love a reminder on this,’ or, ‘On this one, don’t say anything but the play,’ and just working on that rapport,” Fitzpatrick said.
“But comfortability with the offense coordinator and being able to kind of anticipate what the call is going to be if it’s 3rd-and-6, knowing that if we get four yards, we’re going for it on 4th-and-2, there’s certain parts of playing the game that becomes second nature and that you start to anticipate because the rapport and relationships you can build.”
As Fitzpatrick began to gain comfort with his new receiving corps and tight ends, Rivera began to get a glimpse of what Washington might have in its new offense, with the additions of receivers Curtis Samuel and Adam Humphries, tight ends John Bates and Sammis Reyes, rookie tackle Sam Cosmi and guard Ereck Flowers, who returned via trade. Soon the offense will feature a new left tackle in Charles Leno Jr., who is still in the Chicago area following the birth of his second daughter, as well as a new tight end in Ricky Seals-Jones, who signed with the team Tuesday.
Leno was one of only four players who did not attend Tuesday’s voluntary workout, along with defensive ends Chase Young and Montez Sweat, and receiver Steven Sims Jr.
Those in attendance, however, included many players who finished last season on injured reserve. Among them were safety Landon Collins, who attended but did not participate in drills as he continues to rehab from an Achilles injury; fellow safety Deshazor Everett (chest); quarterback Kyle Allen (ankle); offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles (knee); defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (biceps); tight end Temarrick Hemingway (wrist); and receivers Kelvin Harmon (knee) and Antonio Gandy-Golden (hamstring).
Charles, a fourth-round pick in 2020, took snaps at left tackle in Leno’s absence, but will likely get work at guard, too, as Washington figures out its new line and its depth up front.
“Right now, I’m pleased with what we’ve seen,” Rivera said. “Like I said, especially watching the receivers run their routes and watching the receivers make plays on the ball. Also need to see the secondary. I know we can’t get up there and jam and get physical with the receivers right now but it’s good to see these guys run.
“It’s a different look, obviously, from last year because we didn’t get a chance to do this, so it’s kind of refreshing for us to be out on the field with our guys already. Like I said, it was really kind of cool to have as many guys as we had here.”