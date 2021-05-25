It does not, however, include veteran goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris and defender Ali Krieger, Orlando Pride teammates in the National Women’s Soccer League. Mallory Pugh, a 23-year-old attacker who has fallen out of favor in the past year, was also left off the roster.
Neither Harris, 35, nor Krieger, 36, had been invited to recent camps, but Andonovski hadn’t publicly rule them out of Olympic consideration, either. Tuesday’s roster announcement appears to end their chances.
Although Andonovski said “nothing is closed until the roster is chosen,” he added that, “of course, the players we choose for the most recent rosters are the ones we are focusing the most on at this point.”
Judging by the June roster, he will select Jane Campbell or Adrianna Franch to back up starting goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher in Tokyo. The options at fullback, Krieger’s position, include the Washington Spirit’s Emily Sonnett and Kelley O’Hara, members of the 2019 World Cup squad, and Margaret Purce, 25, from Silver Spring and the NWSL’s Gotham FC.
The World Cup champions, who are seeking their fifth Olympic gold medal, will play Portugal on June 10 and Jamaica on June 13, both in Houston, then take on Nigeria on June 16 in Austin.
Andonovski then plans to finalize the 18-player Olympic squad, plus four alternates, sometime before the final tuneups, July 1 and 5. Those opponents and venues will be announced this week.
Andonovski’s biggest issue is whether forward Tobin Heath and midfielder Julie Ertz will return to health in time for the Olympics.
Heath, a starter for many years, has not played for the U.S. team or her English club, Manchester United, since January because of a knee injury. She will report to U.S. camp for training only, allowing the coaching staff to gauge her progress.
Ertz suffered a knee injury in the Chicago Red Stars’ opener May 16 and was ruled out of the June friendlies. Her recovery timetable could allow her to rejoin the U.S. squad for the July matches, which will take place a few days before the delegation flies to Japan.
“She’ll be good and ready to play in our send-off series [in July],” Andonovski said. “Right now, her progression is going well. We’re going to be very careful in terms of how we approach her recovery and make sure she is 100 percent ready.”
U.S. roster
Goalkeepers: Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars).
Defenders: Alana Cook (Paris Saint-Germain), Abby Dahlkemper (Manchester City), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns), Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit), Margaret Purce (Gotham FC), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit).
Midfielders: Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Catarina Macario (Olympique Lyonnais), Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash), Samantha Mewis (North Carolina Courage), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit).
Forwards: Carli Lloyd (Gotham FC), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Christen Press (Manchester United), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns), Lynn Williams (North Carolina Courage).
