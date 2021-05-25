“It’s disappointing, a disappointing ending,” Eller said Tuesday during the Capitals’ final media availability of the season. “I think we had the team to accomplish a lot more, when I look at our lineup and also how we played at times during the regular season. I think we had more in us, but we just didn’t bring it when it mattered. We weren’t able to play our best.”
Amid speculation during the postseason that the team was ailing, some of the team’s biggest stars — Ovechkin, Oshie, Eller and Carlson — revealed Tuesday they were playing hurt.
A report from a Swedish outlet, Aftonbladet, also stated that Nicklas Backstrom would not attend the 2021 IIHF world championship because of a hip issue. Backstrom was not made available to media on Tuesday.
Russia Hockey also announced Tuesday that Ilya Samsonov would not be attending worlds because the young goalie was not cleared by Washington team doctors. Samsonov did not play the first two games of the postseason after landing on the league’s covid-19 protocols list on May 4. And the severity of rookie Vitek Vanecek’s lower-body injury suffered in Game 1 of the playoffs is unknown.
Ovechkin will not attend the world championships for Russia. He had multiple ailments this season, including a back injury during the postseason and a leg injury that forced him to miss significant time late in the regular season. The captain said his back problem did not affect his postseason play and that he didn’t take any medicines or shots.
He injured his leg in the third period of a shootout win April 22 over the New York Islanders. Ovechkin missed seven of the next eight games before playing in the regular season finale.
“It was hard year for my body — lots of mini-injuries and obviously it was a big injury before playoffs,” Ovechkin said. “It is what it is, right? Kind of hard situation.”
Ovechkin, who is set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer, said Tuesday he remains confident he will reach a new contract with the Capitals. This year was the last of the 13-year, $124 million deal he signed in 2008. Ovechkin is negotiating his own contract and has been meeting with both General Manager Brian MacLellan and owner Ted Leonsis.
“Obviously I want to finish my career here,” Ovechkin said. “I’m pretty sure we will do something soon.”
Oshie revealed his late-season injury was a “little tweak” to his midsection area. The 34-year-old winger, now with four years left on his $46 million deal, said he felt “good enough to get the job done” in the postseason, but ultimately couldn’t.
“It was just kind of a weird thing,” Oshie said. “I kind of got opened up a little bit in the corner at two games left … for hockey players, that’s a tough place to have an injury.”
While Oshie’s injury won’t require surgery, the same isn’t as certain for Carlson. The 31-year-old defenseman said he hurt his knee late in the season after taking a puck to the leg.
“Yeah, it was weird,” Carlson said. “It wasn’t even that hard. It was just how I kind of turned.”
Eller said his Game 2 injury was his second groin injury of the season. He also had a shoulder and neck injury earlier in the year after the Islanders’ Leo Komarov hit him from behind and into the boards. Eller said none of the injuries should impact his offseason training or the start of next season.
“It was frustrating for me,” Eller said of the season. “I historically haven’t missed a lot of games. The one that hurt the most was here in the playoffs, it was just tough timing not to be able to … your buddies not giving you what you want out of it, little bit unlucky timing.”
Kuznetsov also mentioned that he had some “little things” come up injury-wise this season, but did not wish to talk about them. The Russian tested positive for the coronavirus twice this season, the first time suffering many symptoms. He was unavailable for two weeks after testing positive for the second time, missing the first two playoff games.
Kuznetsov, who has four years left on his $62.4 million deal, said he expects to be back with the Capitals next year despite having an underwhelming, inconsistent 2020-21 campaign.
“I like to be here,” Kuznetsov said. “This organization, the team, did a lot of good things for me and I believe I done some good things also. It’s like a long marriage right? … You have to go through some tough moments.”
Among those who did not have any major injuries this season was Zdeno Chara, who signed with Washington last offseason after being Boston’s captain for 14 years. Chara, who turned 44 in March, said he physically “felt great” this season.
When asked about his future in the NHL, Chara said he will take a few days to talk to his family and make decisions after that.
“I think that it’s not always a decision that I can make myself,” Chara said. “Sometimes there are things in life that you have to realize, and I have to obviously have those conversations with my wife and my children and see where we’re going to be in the next few day or weeks. After those conversations I’m going to probably let those emotions settle in and see where I’m at.”