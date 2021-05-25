Washington hosts the 76ers in the best-of-seven series for Game 3 on Saturday, Game 4 on Monday and, if necessary, Game 6 on June 4.
In addition to the increased capacity, fans who did not purchase seats together will also be able to sit close for the first time since Capital One Arena welcomed spectators in late April. Social distancing guidelines will no longer exist for most seat locations throughout the venue, though fans will be required to continue wearing masks when seated and follow all other recently instated arena protocols including the “no bags” policy.
Previously, fans purchasing seats in groups of two to four were spread throughout the arena, sometimes dispersing and dampening crowd noise and energy. In Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Arena sat the bulk of its fans in the lower bowl, leaving the large majority of the top tier empty.
Asked Sunday about handling the moment of playing in his first payoff game since 2018, Bradley Beal mentioned how much Philadelphia’s fans contributed to the atmosphere. Die-hards at 76ers games are famously fervent even before tip-off; during player introductions spectators chant “sucks!” in unison after the name of every opposing player. At one point during the game, the arena’s sound system had to be cranked up to drown out one particularly profane serenade directed at Russell Westbrook.
“It’s tough, especially with the crowd, because we haven’t had a crowd all year,” Beal said. “The crowd definitely plays a factor, especially here in Philly. Their fans get rowdy. It’s tough. You’ve just got to settle in and you’ve got to understand that it’s just another game. As big and as intense as it is, it’s just another game. We all have the skill and the ability to go out and play at the highest level. So, enjoy it.”
The change comes a few weeks ahead of the city’s plan to lift capacity restrictions fully on June 11.