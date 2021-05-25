For the Wizards’ three playoff novices — Hachimura and centers Daniel Gafford and Alex Len — the increased level of preparation wasn’t the only new aspect to adjust to ahead of Game 1, which Washington lost, 125-118, on Sunday at Wells Fargo Center. On every possession, the intensity was higher than it is in a regular season game. The level of physicality was greater, especially going up against Philadelphia center Joel Embiid. Even the arena was louder, with the bulk of the fans at the 50-percent-capacity venue packed into the lower bowl. At Capital One Arena, the limited capacity crowd is spread throughout the venue for the sake of social distancing.