“Put it this way: By Friday, if paperwork goes in, you heard it here first,” said the 48-year-old former New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts great.
Over 24 seasons, Vinatieri built a résumé unsurpassed among NFL kickers. In addition to his record for points by a player at any position (2,673), his 397 total games played are the most by any player. His kicking-specific records include: most field goals made (599) and attempted (715); most consecutive field goals made (44); most seasons with 100-plus points (21); and scoring in most consecutive games (32).
Vinatieri also holds the NFL record for most playoff points (238), and it was in the postseason that he authored some of the league’s most memorable moments. He didn’t have to wait long to start gaining playoff experience; as a rookie in 1996, he helped the Patriots reach Super Bowl XXXI.
When New England made an improbable run to their first championship after the 2001 season, Vinatieri defied blizzard conditions in making field goals that tied and then won an overtime playoff game against the Oakland Raiders. Two weeks later, his 48-yard make with no time left provided the winning margin in the Patriots’ Super Bowl XXXVI triumph over the St. Louis Rams. The NFL’s showcase game had never before been decided on the final play.
Two years later, Vinatieri’s 41-yard field goal with four seconds left gave New England a 32-29 win over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII. He also contributed to a three-point Patriots win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX before defecting to the rival Colts as a free agent in 2006.
In his first season with Indianapolis, Vinatieri made 14 of 15 playoff field goal attempts, including all of the Colts’ points in a 15-6 divisional round win over the Baltimore Ravens. When the Colts completed the postseason run with a Super Bowl win over the Chicago Bears — in which Vinatieri was three of four on field goals and made both his extra point attempts — he got his fourth ring.
Patriots Coach Bill Belichick hailed Vinatieri in 2018 as “the greatest kicker in the game.”
“Not just for his longevity and production but again, the magnitude of some of the kicks that he made and the difficulty,” Belichick added, asserting that the 45-yard make in the snow that tied the 2002 playoff game with the Raiders was “by far the greatest kick I have ever seen.”
The retirement of Vinatieri, so instrumental at the start of the Patriots’ two-decade dynasty, provides a bookend of sorts after former wide receiver Julian Edelman, who helped New England to its three most recent Super Bowl wins, also retired last month.
Vinatieri spent 14 seasons with the Colts after 10 with the Patriots, and he is the only kicker (per NFL.com) to have made over 250 field goals with multiple franchises. In 2019, after his final season in Indianapolis began poorly, he denied that he was considering retirement and instead told reporters, “I’m going to work a lot this week to get those demons [out] so I can go clearheaded, step on the field and just do my job.”
Vinatieri went on to notch career lows that season by making just 68.0 percent of his field goal tries and 78.6 percent of his extra point attempts. He missed the final four games after undergoing knee surgery and had some difficulties with his physical rehabilitation amid the pandemic in 2020, at which point the Colts replaced him with rookie Rodrigo Blankenship.
A native of Rapid City, S.D., Vinatieri enjoyed a record-setting four years at South Dakota State, where he served as both the kicker and the punter. He began his professional career in 1995 with the Amsterdam Admirals of the World League of American Football, an NFL-backed venture that existed in various forms between 1991 and 2007.
After the Patriots signed Vinatieri the following year, he had something of an uphill climb in unseating Matt Bahr, a 17-year veteran who had long since earned the confidence of then-New England head coach Bill Parcells. Bahr, who was 40 at the time, had trouble reaching the end zone on his kickoffs, however, allowing the stronger-legged Vinatieri to win the competition by the end of training camp. A shaky first few games by the rookie kicker then had the Patriots “starting to consider alternatives,” Parcells recalled in 2018, before Vinatieri came through with the first of his many clutch performances by hitting five of six field goal attempts, including the overtime game-winner, in a Week 4 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
“I’d say Adam was a little more of an all-around football player than some of those kickers are,” Parcells said. “And where he really won the team over was in Dallas later that year. Herschel Walker was running back a kickoff that day, and he gets through our first line of defense, and it looks like he’s going to go all the way. But Adam tackled him way downfield. He tackled him hard. And after that, we all looked at him a little different.
“It was like, ‘This guy can play on our team any time.’ He was in concrete after that.”