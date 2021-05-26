After the Patriots signed Vinatieri the following year, he had something of an uphill climb in unseating Matt Bahr, a 17-year veteran who had long since earned the confidence of then-New England head coach Bill Parcells. Bahr, who was 40 at the time, had trouble reaching the end zone on his kickoffs, however, allowing the stronger-legged Vinatieri to win the competition by the end of training camp. A shaky first few games by the rookie kicker then had the Patriots “starting to consider alternatives,” Parcells recalled in 2018, before Vinatieri came through with the first of his many clutch performances by hitting five of six field goal attempts, including the overtime game-winner, in a Week 4 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.