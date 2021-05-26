So this rivalry could spark interest in the sport with DeChambeau set to defend his U.S. Open title at Torrey Pines in Southern California next month and, perhaps more tantalizingly, the Ryder Cup set to be played in September after it was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Both DeChambeau (second in the point standings) and Koepka (fourth) would be included on captain Steve Stricker’s team had the rosters been finalized this week. The thought of the two being paired together against European rivals at Wisconsin’s Whistling Straits seems pretty implausible, but the USGA is known for its sometimes-cheeky early-round pairings at the U.S. Open, and Koepka and DeChambeau playing in the same group on Thursday and Friday might break the Golf Internet.