In a purportedly leaked post-tournament video that went viral Monday, Koepka can be seen looking to his right and rolling his eyes as the Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis prepares to begin the interview. Koepka begins the interview with some benign chatter about ball-striking and putting and how tough the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island played when DeChambeau walks behind Koepka from his right, causing the four-time major champion to close his eyes in very apparent annoyance.
“I lost my train of thought, yeah, hearing that bulls---," Koepka tells Lewis. “F----- Christ.”
It’s unclear whether Koepka was irked by something DeChambeau said or by the clacking of his metal golf spikes. DeChambeau, the defending U.S. Open champion, seemed to suggest it was the latter in a social-media comment posted under the video:
(This is some deep-woods golf-nerd stuff, but there’s a debate over metal spikes vs. soft spikes, with the latter allegedly easier on golfers’ feet and knees and almost certainly lessening the wear and tear on greens. But a new rule introduced last year allows golfers to tamp down spike marks between their ball and the hole, which is what DeChambeau is referencing in his clap-back here.)
DeChambeau added another contribution to the dialogue on Tuesday when he posted Instagram videos of himself lifting weights with motivational captions such as “failure only pushes me,” “can’t stop won’t stop” and “never stop grinding for better.”
The two have had issues before, ones that go beyond their vastly different approaches to the game. (Koepka is in the less-is-more camp, while DeChambeau treats his body and the course as a science lab, often slowing his rounds to glacial speeds in the process.) Before the pandemic, the notoriously beefed-up DeChambeau took a shot at Koepka’s physique in early 2020 after the latter appeared in ESPN the Magazine’s Body issue.
“Did you see the body issue? He didn’t have any abs. I have abs.” DeChambeau said.
“We don’t talk about it. We just don’t see eye to eye,” he added.
Koepka replied with a photo of his four major-championship trophies (DeChambeau at the time had not won a major):
For all its genteel origins and the enforced politeness of its rules, golf needs petty rivalries like this as the sport begins to find its footing in the post-Tiger Woods era, because when fan favorites like Woods or Mickelson aren’t winning majors, the sport can struggle to attract attention. Mickelson’s win on Sunday garnered an increased television audience over previous years, with the most PGA Championship viewers since Woods finished second to Koepka in 2018. But the final round of the rescheduled U.S. Open in October last year, won by DeChambeau, was the lowest-watched and least-rated final round of that tournament since at least 1987.
That tournament was moved from its traditional Father’s Day weekend spot on the calendar to the fall, and the final round had to compete with NFL Sunday games for viewers, so it’s not an apples-to-apples comparison. But the final rounds of Koepka’s back-to-back U.S. Open wins in 2017 and 2018, on their regular June Sundays, also did not draw particularly sizable television audiences (neither Woods nor Mickelson played in the 2017 tournament, while Woods missed the cut and Mickelson was not a competitive factor in 2018).
So this rivalry could spark interest in the sport with DeChambeau set to defend his U.S. Open title at Torrey Pines in Southern California next month and, perhaps more tantalizingly, the Ryder Cup set to be played in September after it was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Both DeChambeau (second in the point standings) and Koepka (fourth) would be included on captain Steve Stricker’s team had the rosters been finalized this week. The thought of the two being paired together against European rivals at Wisconsin’s Whistling Straits seems pretty implausible, but the USGA is known for its sometimes-cheeky early-round pairings at the U.S. Open, and Koepka and DeChambeau playing in the same group on Thursday and Friday might break the Golf Internet.
