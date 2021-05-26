The past year only intensified Leonsis’s belief in sports betting as central to his sports empire. As leagues shut down and Capital One sat dormant, leagues’ financial reliance on television rights deals became stark. Those rights fees had already been threatened by younger viewers opting out of cable for over-the-top subscriptions. To replace lost revenue, along with attracting those eyeballs and bringing them to the arena, Leonsis believes younger consumers need to be engaged through new technology. He talked about turning the arena into a “portal” where the experience is both physical and digital. Betting — ancient in practice, still legally novel in most of the country — is at the center of it all.