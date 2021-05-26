“We will be looking to add younger players, yes … there’s opportunity to add youth into the lineup,” MacLellan said in his video news conference. “We’ll get younger, but we’re still going to have a veteran team because that’s our core.”
MacLellan said forward Daniel Sprong, who recorded 13 goals and seven assists in 42 games for the Capitals this season, and Martin Fehervary, a defenseman who played in six games for the Capitals during the 2019-20 season, could see bigger roles next season.
MacLellan had high praise for Fehervary, who is close to full-time NHL duty. The defenseman spent the year with the team’s American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey, Pa. MacLellan said prospects Alexander Alexeyev and Garrett Pilon should get some games in next year, too.
“I think Marty is ready,” MacLellan said. “I think he’s ready to be a full-time player. How high he plays in the lineup, will be up to him. I think we’re counting on him to play right away and we’ll make adjustments after that. I don’t think we have to make any decisions right now.”
MacLellan also remains confident in the team’s two young goaltenders: Ilya Samsonov and Vitek Vanecek. Samsonov has the talent to carry the workload of a No. 1 goalie, MacLellan said. He went 13-4-1 with a 2.69 goals against average and a .902 save percentage in the regular season.
“I mean, there were a lot of things that aligned that threw him off his path to develop this year, but I think in the end, he played well and that he showed us some abilities that he can handle a No. 1 role, that he has the skill level to do that,” MacLellan said. “I think we’re going to give him another opportunity to grab it and run with it.”
Samsonov did not go to the 2021 IIHF world championship because the Capitals, “had some things we wanted to work through with him at the end of the year,” MacLellan said. Samsonov did not play the first two games of the postseason after landing on the NHL’s covid-19 protocols list earlier this month, his second stint on the list this season. He tested positive for coronavirus in January.
Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said Wednesday he believes both goalies will learn from this season.
“At points and in pockets I think they both played terrific,” Laviolette said. “They are young goaltenders and there is going to be ups and downs throughout the course of the year … most nights our goaltenders gave us a chance to win, a chance to be successful and so we are excited about their growth and their improvement and to grow with the team next year.”
Connor McMichael, the team’s 2019 first-round draft pick, is also a potential addition to the lineup. The 20-year-old made his NHL debut in January but did not scratch the scoresheet. He didn’t make another NHL appearance for the rest of the season.
McMichael was named to the AHL’s all-rookie team Tuesday, becoming the first forward in Hershey Bears franchise history to receive the honor.
“He’s a young guy that we’re not going to force into the lineup,” MacLellan said. “We’ll see how he does in camp and what he can handle, but he had a really good year.”
There was a clear need for more center depth in Washington this year, after a rash of ailments and absences involving Nicklas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Lars Eller. MacLellan said Backstrom had a nagging injury that caught up to him at the end of the year and there is no indication of its severity or whether it will impact next season.
MacLellan also admitted there was “probably a little regret” on his part to not add another center during the season. He said the Capitals were targeting a player with about a month left in the schedule, but ended up not making a move.
“I think it’s always difficult because you’re adding a guy that’s not going to play and you’re going to ask him to play top-six minutes or third-line minutes,” MacLellan said. “You just don’t find those guys that fit into your cap and they’re going to be content not to play in your lineup … you need your best players playing at center.”
