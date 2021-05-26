“I want to get back to having more fun,” Burnett said. “High school sports have become a year-round endeavor, recruiting kids and putting so much emphasis on college. I want to get back to the pageantry of high school football. That’s always what I’ve loved — the excitement in a school for big games and championships. And remembering that those are the reasons that we coach. A lot of those other reasons that are putting pressure on coaches today can become overwhelming.”