Burnett became one of the area’s most popular coaches, but when he returned west to take over Los Angeles’ prestigious Harvard-Westlake, it meant area opponents could stop worrying about his well-coached squads.
After four years away, Burnett is back as the head coach at Briar Woods, adding more intrigue to a Loudoun County football scene that is rapidly developing into one of the area’s most talented and competitive regions.
“Briar Woods has a great tradition,” Burnett said. “It’s been fun being on the other side and playing them. And to be honest, I just love Loudoun County football. … I’m excited to get back in the mix of fun, local rivalry games and really enjoy that part of high school football.”
He replaces Daniel Bruton, who left the Falcons after three seasons and a 14-15 record to start a program at Gainesville, set to open in Prince William County in the fall.
Burnett resigned at Harvard-Westlake in August 2019 after coaching the Wolverines for just one season. In a message sent to players, he cited “external pressures” that had taken a toll on him and his family. The team finished 6-5 in his one season there.
“I really needed a break,” Burnett said. “Also, I realized that coaching a public school is much better suited for me. Building programs is what I’m really good at, and private schools are a lot more about recruiting kids.”
Burnett took the past two years spending time with his family and reflecting on how, if he did return to coaching, he wanted to change as a leader.
“I want to get back to having more fun,” Burnett said. “High school sports have become a year-round endeavor, recruiting kids and putting so much emphasis on college. I want to get back to the pageantry of high school football. That’s always what I’ve loved — the excitement in a school for big games and championships. And remembering that those are the reasons that we coach. A lot of those other reasons that are putting pressure on coaches today can become overwhelming.”
With his oldest child starting at Virginia Tech this fall, and after a year wanting to be closer to family on the East Coast during the pandemic, Burnett saw the opportunity at Briar Woods as the right fit at the right time.
The Ashburn school, opened in 2006, has a brief but rich football history. Under founding coach Charlie Pierce, the Falcons went to four straight state championship games from 2010 to 2013 and won three of them. Recent history has not been as kind, as the team’s condensed, 4-2 campaign this spring was its first winning season since 2014.
Burnett returns to a quickly expanding area. Since he left in the 2018-2019 school year, two new high schools — Independence and Lightridge — have opened in Loudoun County. Eleven of the county’s 18 schools were opened after 2000.
Burnett said he has always enjoyed that feeling of constant growth and the challenge of building something. At Briar Woods, he will have a strong foundation to build on and plenty of memories from his years at Tuscarora to use as inspiration.
“Building the right environment where kids are happy and joyful, that’s what I miss most about coaching,” Burnett said. “And that’s what I look forward to most [at Briar Woods]. If the wins come, that would be great. But most of all, it’s really just about enjoying ourselves.”
More football news
Battlefield announced Tuesday it was hiring Greg Hatfield as its new football coach. Hatfield comes from Eastern View High in Culpeper, Va., and will replace Scott Girolmo, who left after two seasons to take over at Prince George.
Basketball news
Centreville senior Chris Kuzemka, who recently pulled out of a commitment to Virginia Tech football so he could pursue his dream of playing college basketball, earned that opportunity with a commitment to Loyola (Md.) last month.
Wise guard Trey Thomas, an All-Met Third Team selection and the Prince George’s County 4A Player of the Year in 2020, will transfer to Ohio’s Spire Institute for his senior season.
Six of the country’s biggest boys’ basketball powerhouses recently announced they would be forming a national league, called the National Interscholastic Basketball Conference, according to ESPN. While the group does not feature any local schools, it does include many teams that often travel here to face the D.C. area’s best: Oak Hill (Va.), IMG Academy (Fla.), La Lumiere (Ind.), Montverde Academy (Fla.), Sunrise Christian (Kanas) and Wasatch Academy (Utah). They will play a 10-game regular season as well as special NIBC events and a postseason.
