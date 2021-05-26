Shortly after MLB’s announcement, the Angels announced they had fired Callaway, effective immediately, and that they “support MLB’s decision.” The organization had suspended him indefinitely for the duration of the investigation, which spanned almost three months and included conversations with multiple accusers, according to MLB’s statement.
“Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Callaway violated MLB’s policies, and that placement on the Ineligible List is warranted. We want to thank the many people who cooperated with our Department of Investigations (DOI) in their work, which spanned Mr. Callaway’s positions with three different Clubs,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in the statement. “The Clubs that employed Mr. Callaway each fully cooperated with DOI, including providing emails and assisting with identifying key witnesses. Harassment has no place within Major League Baseball, and we are committed to providing an appropriate work environment for all those involved in our game.”
According to a report by the Athletic published Feb. 1, five different women in sports media accused Callaway of lewd behavior and sexual harassment that included sending inappropriate photos and soliciting similar photos in return. At the time, Callaway denied the allegations, which included incidents that occurred during his tenures with multiple teams, including as Cleveland’s pitching coach and the New York Mets’ manager.
The investigation led to internal reckonings within the Cleveland, New York and Los Angeles organizations in the months since.
In Cleveland, team president Chris Antonetti initially said he had never heard any complaints about Callaway’s behavior during Callaway’s five-year tenure with the team. Later, the Athletic reported that the team had, indeed, had to deal with an incident involving Callaway when a man accusing Callaway of having a relationship with his wife brought his complaints to the organization.
“We want to thank Commissioner Manfred and Major League Baseball for their diligent work on the matter involving Mickey Callaway,” Cleveland owner Paul Dolan said Wednesday in a statement obtained by the Athletic, “and we especially want to thank all of the people within the organization and across the industry who spoke with investigators and shared their experiences. As the Commissioner noted, sexual harassment has no place in any organization.”
The Mets hired the law firm Wilmer Hale to investigate the organization’s culture after accusations against Callaway, former general manager Jared Porter and former hitting coach Ryan Ellis revealed a pattern of inappropriate behavior toward women. ESPN and the Athletic first reported the allegations against Porter and Ellis, respectively.
New York’s team president, Sandy Alderson, said Callaway was a hot commodity at the time of his hiring before the 2018 season and that the Mets were not the only team hoping to hire him then. Alderson has also vowed to reconsider the team’s hiring processes to avoid future trouble.
The Angels, who hired Callaway after he was fired as Mets manager following the 2019 season, had largely remained silent on the issue since announcing his suspension. First-year general manager Perry Minasian, who was not with the organization when it hired Callaway, has largely declined to comment. Manager Joe Maddon, who was with the team when it brought Callaway on, also demurred because of the ongoing investigation.
In a statement obtained by ESPN on Wednesday, Callaway said he and his family “fully support MLB’s strong stance against harassment and discrimination and are grateful to the Commissioner and his office for their thorough investigation.”
“I apologize to the women who shared with investigators any interaction that made them feel uncomfortable. To be clear, I never intended to make anyone feel this way and didn’t understand that these interactions might do that or violate MLB policies,” Callaway said in the statement. “However, those are my own blind spots and I take responsibility for the consequences.”
Callaway, 46, also said he regrets his past choices and that he plans to “work on his own shortcomings” while remaining hopeful he can return to baseball.
MLB’s announcement came just as the Angels’ game against the Texas Rangers began Wednesday afternoon, meaning no one from the Angels’ front office or dugout was available for immediate comment.